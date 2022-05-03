Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

NYSE:HCC opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $1.36. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 607,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

