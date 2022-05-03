Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WBX traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,537. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

