Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($193.68) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.82 ($175.60).

Shares of WCH opened at €155.95 ($164.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a 12 month high of €177.75 ($187.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €146.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

