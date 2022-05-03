Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up to $28.17

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $30.00. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 2,461 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

