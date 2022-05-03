Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 976,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

