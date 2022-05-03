Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,718. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

