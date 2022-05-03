Vesper (VSP) Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges

Vesper (VSP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Vesper has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003455 BTC on exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $89,497.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00220046 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 240.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00399932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,068.97 or 1.82142356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,202 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

