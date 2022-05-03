Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

Vertiv stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

