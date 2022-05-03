Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 46,489 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 1,750,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,074,584. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

