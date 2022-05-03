Velas (VLX) Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $417.10 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002065 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003977 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,294,772,758 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.