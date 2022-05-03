Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VAQC stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 144.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.