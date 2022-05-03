Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

