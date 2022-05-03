Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.