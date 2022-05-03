Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -(0.02-0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.54 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

