Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.67, but opened at $38.85. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 25,540 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

