Urban One (UONEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%.
Shares of Urban One stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,446. The company has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.
Urban One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
