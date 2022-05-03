Urban One (UONEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

Shares of Urban One stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,446. The company has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urban One by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Urban One by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

