Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ULH. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. 86,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $544.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $1,867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

