United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 154,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,592. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

