United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $63.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. 13,357,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,893,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

