Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $232.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.88 and its 200 day moving average is $246.96. The company has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

