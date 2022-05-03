Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNBLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($86.32) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock remained flat at $$70.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.