UBS Group Raises TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to €59.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($62.11) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

