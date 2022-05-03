UBS Group Increases Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Price Target to €5.00

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €4.80 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.26) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.
Anima Company Profile (Get Rating)
