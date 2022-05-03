UBS Group Increases Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Price Target to €5.00

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €4.80 ($5.05) to €5.00 ($5.26) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Anima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anima Holding SpA is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

