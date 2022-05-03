UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,156.0 days.
Shares of UBEOF opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. UBE has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $15.37.
