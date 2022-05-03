U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $329.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $342.39 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $317.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 1,248,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.