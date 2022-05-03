TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

