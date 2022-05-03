TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:TC opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.49.
TuanChe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuanChe (TC)
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.