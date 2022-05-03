TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TC opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

