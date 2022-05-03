TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.60 Million

Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will post sales of $562.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $564.50 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $526.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 650,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,857,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 349,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

