Trust Wallet Token Market Cap Tops $281.08 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $281.08 million and approximately $47.35 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002039 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 223.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00418445 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,979.58 or 1.81975967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.