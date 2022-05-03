Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TRUP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $68,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,007. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

