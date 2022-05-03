Truist Financial Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $15.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -341.55 and a beta of 2.18. Magnite has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Magnite by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 779.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.