Trollcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Trollcoin has a market cap of $227,554.08 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,431.89 or 1.00120430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020415 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001476 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.