Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Up 19.9% in April

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Triton International has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Triton International will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.