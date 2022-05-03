Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 88,373 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

