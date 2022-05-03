TriMas Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

TriMas has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.74. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TriMas by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TriMas by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRS. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

