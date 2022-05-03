Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $137.72 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

