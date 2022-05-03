Tracy B. Mckibben Purchases 1,475 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ECL stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,510. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

