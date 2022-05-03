Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 46,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 183.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 38.4% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

