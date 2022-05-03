TopBidder (BID) Price Tops $0.35

TopBidder (BID) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $466.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.91 or 1.00001478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00101537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

