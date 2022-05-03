Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 13.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,111. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

