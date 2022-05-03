Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.51% of Frontdoor worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $7,604,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 14.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 36,020 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FTDR traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. 25,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,671. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

