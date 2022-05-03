The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,175 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $24,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $1,460,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,766 shares of company stock worth $27,909,998. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

