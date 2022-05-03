The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Lessened by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

KR traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

