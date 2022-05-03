The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $198.10. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $164.27 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 64.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

