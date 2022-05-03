The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on ENI in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.68) price target on ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on ENI in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on ENI in a report on Friday.

Get ENI alerts:

ETR ENI opened at €13.21 ($13.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.48 and a 200-day moving average of €12.93.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.