The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,094. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

