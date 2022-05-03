The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.47.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,094. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.87.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
