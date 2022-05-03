The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,581 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. 21,683,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,013,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

