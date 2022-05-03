Tether Price Tops $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Tether has a market cap of $83.16 billion and approximately $52.60 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00221613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00425285 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,792.24 or 1.89805004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.27 or 0.07310555 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,713,951,815 coins and its circulating supply is 83,157,877,104 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

