Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,731. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,752 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in Tenneco by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3,826.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 469,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

