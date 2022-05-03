Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will post sales of $163.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.69 million. Tenable reported sales of $130.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $675.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.96 million to $679.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $810.90 million, with estimates ranging from $795.50 million to $831.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tenable by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. 736,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

