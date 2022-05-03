TD Securities Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.30.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$40.50 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$39.80 and a 52 week high of C$48.89. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.05.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

